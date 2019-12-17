Deadly snake found in bathroom vanity

Imagine the horror when you open your bathroom vanity to discover… a deadly snake hiding in the top drawer.

Pity then the poor person in Australia who found an eastern brown snake lurking in their bathroom.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers posted images of the coiled-up snake on Facebook. “EASTERN BROWN SNAKE in top draw of Bathroom vanity!” the post said. “Wowzers!! You would definitely not be expecting this when you open the top drawer in your bathroom.”

“This cheeky little brown snake had found himself a nice little hiding spot,” the snake catching specialist added, explaining that the reptile was successfully relocated. “What a surprise! It just goes to show that snakes can basically hide anywhere!”

The eastern brown snake is widespread throughout eastern Australia, according to the Australian Museum, which notes that the snake has particularly potent venom.

“The venom contains powerful presynaptic neurotoxins, procoagulants, cardiotoxins and nephrotoxins, and successful envenomation can result in progressive paralysis and uncontrollable bleeding,” it explains on its website. “Occasional fatalities have occurred as a result of bleeding into the brain due to coagulation disturbances.

“This species has the unfortunate distinction of causing more deaths from snake bite than any other species of snake in Australia,” the Australian Museum added.

Earlier this year, a large eastern brown snake was caught within 16 feet of a children’s playground in Australia.

