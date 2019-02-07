Deadly brown snake sticks head out of kitchen sink, terrifies woman: 'Oh my God, it's huge'

An Australian woman was pouring herself a steaming cup of tea when she saw two beady eyes peering out of the drain in her kitchen sink.

The shocked woman immediately knew it was a snake. And though it soon slithered back into the darkness under the plug, she was terrified it would reappear.

She immediately called Snake Catchers Adelaide to capture and remove the roughly 3-foot-long serpent on Saturday. The snake catchers arrived shortly after and identified the reptile as an eastern brown snake, an extremely venomous creature known for its aggression.

"Eastern brown snakes, together with other browns are responsible for more deaths every year in Australia than any other group of snakes. Not only is their venom ranked as the second most toxic of any land snake in the world (based on tests on mice), they thrive in populated areas, particularly on farms in rural areas with mice," Australian Geographic once described in a blog post, citing the 10 most dangerous snakes in the world. The site added those particular snakes are quick, so those who encounter them should keep their distance.

Snake Catchers Adelaide owner Rolly Burrell, who responded to the sighting, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) it was bizarre to find a brown snake in a sink — typically, he responds to sightings of snakes inside toilets.

"It's gone all the way through the bendy pipe and it's trying to get out through the grill itself of the sink," Burrell, who has worked with reptiles for at least four decades, told the news station.

He believes the snake traveled up the pipe after entering the home's septic tank.

"Frogs go down there [in the septic tank]. So when the frog goes down there, snakes go down there," he explained. "So the snake can go through all the different processes of the pits and stuff and slowly go up to your sewer."

A worker from Snake Catchers Adelaide worked quickly to remove the drain containing the deadly snake and relocated the critter into a wooded area nearby. The snake catchers later posted videos of their successful removal on Facebook, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

In one of the videos, the catcher can be seen showing off the impressive size of the eastern brown snake.

"Oh my God, it's huge!" the frightened homeowner can be heard gasping.

But many Facebook users agreed, it's not an entirely surprising find in Australia.