Spaceflight
China successfully lands spacecraft on far side of moon, state media says

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
BEIJING, May 21, 2018 -- Photo taken by the landform camera on the Chang'e-3 moon lander on Dec. 16, 2013 shows the Yutu moon rover during Chang'e-3 lunar probe mission's first lunar day circle. (Xinhua via Getty Images)

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the far side of the moon Thursday, becoming the first country to ever land on the side of the moon that faces away from Earth, state news media said.

The official China Central Television said the lunar explorer Chang'e 4 had touched down at 10:26 a.m.

Zhu Menghua, a professor at Macau University of Science and Technology who worked with Beijing on the mission, said the mission’s success is a major milestone for the country and establishes it as a pioneer in space exploration.

"We Chinese people have done something that the Americans have not dared try," he said, according to The New York Times.

