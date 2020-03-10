1905 shipwreck pushed toward Lake Huron’s shore by storms

Storms have pushed an early 20th-century shipwreck toward the shore of Lake Huron, according to a news report.

The Alpena News reports that part of the Joseph S. Fay wreck has been pushed inland. Previously, the wreck was located off the shoreline at the 40 Mile Point Lighthouse, the report says.

The lighthouse is on Lake Huron’s northern shore in Rogers City.

MYSTERIOUS SHIPWRECK 'DISAPPEARS' INTO LAKE MICHIGAN, NEW PHOTOS SHOW

A bulk freighter, the Joseph S. Fay was wrecked during a gale on Oct. 19, 1905, according to the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

The Great Lakes continue to reveal their shipwreck secrets.

Earlier this year, photos showed a mysterious shipwreck slowly "disappearing" into Lake Michigan. The wreck, which is believed to have sunk in the 1930s, had been uncovered by a Lake Michigan storm surge.

'MYSTERIOUS GHOST SHIP' DISCOVERED IN LAKE MICHIGAN

Elsewhere, the remarkably intact wreck of a schooner that sank in 1891 was discovered in Lake Michigan.

Two Civil War-era schooners that collided and sank more than 140 years ago were also recently discovered near Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan.

The wreck of a steamer has also been discovered 103 years after it was struck by a massive wave and sank in Lake Superior. In 2019, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum announced the discovery of the wreck of the S.R. Kirby off the Keweenaw Peninsula on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

EXPLORERS FIND 119-YEAR-OLD SHIPWRECK AT THE BOTTOM OF LAKE ERIE

Researchers found what appeared to be wreckage near Eagle Harbor, Mich., in 2018 and returned to identify the wreck with an underwater drone last year. Separately that year, experts said a shipwreck discovered in Lake Erie in 2015 may be the oldest found in the famous lake.

In addition, researchers in 2018 announced the discovery of the 119-year-old shipwreck Margaret Olwill at the bottom of Lake Erie. The wooden steam barge sank during an 1899 nor’ easter.

In May 2008, two explorers discovered the British warship HMS Ontario, which was lost in Lake Ontario in 1780. The HMS Ontario is the oldest shipwreck ever found in the Great Lakes and the only British warship of this period still in existence in the world.

STEAMER WRECK DISCOVERED 103 YEARS AFTER ITS TRAGIC SINKING IN LAKE SUPERIOR

Later that year, the explorers – Jim Kennard and Dan Scoville – also discovered a rare 19th-century schooner sitting upright 500 feet under the waves of Lake Ontario.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2016, Kennard was also part of a team of underwater explorers that discovered the second-oldest confirmed shipwreck in the Great Lakes. The Washington, an American-built, Canadian-owned sloop, sank in Lake Ontario during a fierce storm in 1803.

Fox News' Alex Vros, Lucia I. Suarez Sang, Robert Gearty and The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers