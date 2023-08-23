Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

X suspends DeSantis PAC's account hours before debate

DeSantis allies speculate that pro-Trump accounts 'engaged in mass reporting'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, suspended the account for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' main supporting PAC on Wednesday.

The Never Back Down PAC's account, @nvrbackdown24, was suspended early Wednesday morning, according to the organization's strategic communications director Matt Wolking.

X did not immediately respond to a request for clarification from Fox News Digital, though Wolking speculated that pro-Trump accounts "engaged in mass reporting" against the account.

"X says it ‘seems like our automated systems incorrectly picked it up as "spam."' We have asked X to tell us who exactly reported @NvrBackDown24 as spam," Wolking wrote from his personal account.

Ron DeSantis

X, formerly known as Twitter, suspended the account for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' main supporting political PAC on Wednesday. (Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images)

Wolking included screenshots of several X accounts allied with former Prsisdent Donald Trump that were celebrating the account's suspension.

"Given their celebration, we have asked @X @elonmusk to disclose whether these Trump-backed accounts and their affiliated bot network have recently engaged in mass reporting against the @NvrBackDown24 account in order to manipulate X's rules," he wrote.

The suspension comes just hours before the first GOP 2024 presidential primary debate is set to begin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As of late morning, the account appears to have been reinstated, though its follower count remains in the triple digits, far lower than prior to the suspension.

Elon Musk

X owner Elon Musk was tagged in multiple posts about the pro-DeSantis PAC's suspension, but he did not respond on the platform. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

X owner Elon Musk was tagged in multiple posts about the pro-DeSantis PAC's suspension, but he did not respond on the platform.

Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis' campaign, weighed in from her own account on speculation that pro-Trump accounts were responsible for the suspension.

"BEYOND PARODY The same trolls who cry nonstop when they're censored on social media... are cheering for their opponents to be censored on social media," she wrote.

Former President Donald Trump

DeSantis allies are speculating that pro-Trump accounts "engaged in mass reporting" against Never Back Down's account. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

"This is a well-worn Left Liberal tactic: When you can't defeat your opponents in a debate, you hide in the basement and try to silence your opponents. If it's true that Republicans are doing this now, shame on them," she added.

Never Back Down confirmed it regained access to its account, but said it was asking Musk and X to offer more details about the cause of the suspension.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

