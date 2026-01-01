President Donald Trump shares his New Year's resolution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed his New Year's resolution on Wednesday after being asked if he had one.

"Peace. Peace on Earth," he said alongside first lady Melania Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

The White House's official rapid response account on X shared a Fox News post on X featuring the video clip of the president's comments, writing, "The President of Peace — and the most stunning First Lady in history."

PUTIN VOWS VICTORY IN UKRAINE IN NEW YEAR'S ADDRESS AMID TRUMP-BACKED PEACE TALKS

The one-year anniversary of the beginning of Trump's second term is less than a month away — he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025.

Since taking office, the president has sought to promote peace around the globe and has presided over a multitude of military actions.

ZELENSKYY SAYS PEACE DEAL IS CLOSE AFTER TRUMP MEETING BUT TERRITORY REMAINS STICKING POINT

Trump's administration has aimed to help broker peace between Ukraine and Russia, and between Israel and Hamas.

With Trump as commander in chief, the U.S. military launched numerous strikes in 2025, some of which included those against vessels of alleged "narco-terrorists." The U.S. attacked the Islamic Republic of Iran in a bid to derail the rogue regime's nuclear weapons ambitions, and conducted strikes targeting ISIS in other countries in 2025.

US MILITARY CONFIRMS 5 KILLED IN DEC 31 KINETIC STRIKE ON REPORTED NARCO-TERROR VESSELS

"President Trump has ushered in a new era of peace through strength. Because of his commitment to the cause of peace around the world, America is respected again on the world stage," the State Department declared in a post last week on X.