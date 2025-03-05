Effort to stop 'extreme abortion activist' ramps up in pivotal swing state election

FIRST ON FOX: One of the top pro-life organizations in the country is deploying resources on the ground in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, which has become one of the most closely watched contests in the state's history.

Women Speak Out PAC, a partner of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, announced in a Thursday press release that it is deploying students to contact Wisconsin voters in favor of candidate Brad Schimel, who is the Republican-aligned Supreme Court candidate going up against Susan Crawford, who is aligned with Democrats, in a race that is technically considered nonpartisan.

"Susan Crawford’s track record shows she is an extreme abortion activist, not an impartial judge. She has worked hand in glove with the big abortion industry – led by Planned Parenthood – to wage lawfare against commonsense safeguards for women and babies, including health and safety standards and protections against coercion," Women Speak Out PAC’s political communications director Kelsey Pritchard said in a statement.

Pritchard accused Crawford of using the "same euphemisms" as the abortion industry to mislead voters about her abortion position compared to Schimel, who "has a sound record of respecting the Constitution and checks and balances in our government."

ABORTION PILL MIFEPRISTONE SPARKS NEW PRO-LIFE DEBATE AS SOME DOCTORS STRESS SAFETY CONCERNS

The press release also alleged that Crawford, "defended Planned Parenthood, a multi-billion-dollar abortion business, in their fight against laws requiring abortionists to have hospital admitting privileges and preventing women from being coerced into unwanted abortions."

The student canvassers will be knocking on doors to support Schimel and encourage voter turnout.

"We must defeat Susan Crawford and the radical Left," Pritchard said. "That is why we are deploying our hardworking field team to speak with voters at their doorsteps about the urgency of turning out to vote for Brad Schimel on April 1."

The press release describes Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America as a "network of more than one million pro-life Americans nationwide, dedicated to ending abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives, with a special calling to promote pro-life women leaders."

LIBERAL JUDGE RECRUITS SANCTUARY SHERIFFS WHO DEFIED ICE FOR AD TOUTING CRIME RECORD IN PIVOTAL RACE

Although the Supreme Court seats are considered nonpartisan, Crawford, currently a circuit court judge, has earned the endorsement of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, which received $1 million from George Soros in January before then sending $2 million to Crawford and various liberal activist groups.

She has also been endorsed by Reproductive Freedom for All, a group that supports abortion rights.

"Wisconsin’s next state Supreme Court justice may be a make-or-break vote to decide whether or not an abortion ban will cut off access to care," Reproductive Freedom for All President and CEO Mini Timmaraju said last month. "Now that Trump has allowed states to ban abortion, state courts are on the front lines of our fight for reproductive freedom more than ever. We need Judge Crawford who recognizes that abortion is a fundamental right, and we are proud to endorse her in this race."

Schimel, currently a Waukesha County judge, has the backing of the Wisconsin GOP, several top Republican donors, including Chicago Cubs co-owner Joe Ricketts and Elon Musk’s Building America’s Future PAC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The race is expected to have significant implications on the future of Wisconsin politics given that the court’s current 4-3 liberal majority would essentially be set in stone through 2028 or, if Schimel were to win, become a conservative-leaning court with Justice Brian Hagedorn serving as a key swing vote.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Crawford campaign for comment but did not receive a response before publication.