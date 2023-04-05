Wisconsin Supreme Court election turnout breaks record as Dem-backed candidate wins

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election held Tuesday broke the record for voter turnout during a spring election not coinciding with a presidential race.

Over 36% of eligible Wisconsin voters participated in the highly-anticipated election, surpassing the previous high of 34% set in the 2011 state Supreme Court race.

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT ELECTION: JANET PROTASIEWICZ DEFEATS DAN KELLY TO SECURE LIBERAL MAJORITY

Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz won the crucial seat, defeating Republican-backed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly.

The court will now be controlled 4-3 by left-leaning justices for at least the next two years. During that time, the court is expected to decide on a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion.

WI'S PROTASIEWICZ, KELLY FACE OFF IN MOST EXPENSIVE SUPREME COURT RACE IN US HISTORY

Protasiewicz, 60, described herself as feeling "delighted and thrilled" after voters elected her in the consequential contest that gave the court's liberal members a majority for the first time in 15 years.

Over 1.7 million Wisconsin voters participated in the Tuesday election — surpassing the approximately 1.6 million voters who took part in the 2011 election, which elected Justice David Prosser.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE SUPREME COURT RACE IN HISTORY

Wisconsin's Supreme Court race was also the most expensive in U.S. history, topping $42 million and nearly tripling the previous national record for a court race.

"I feel great. I could not feel better," Protasiewicz told The Associated Press after the win. "I am surprised by the results and the magnitude of the victory here. We are absolutely delighted and thrilled."

The previous 4-3 conservative-controlled court came within one vote of overturning President Biden’s win in the state in 2020.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.