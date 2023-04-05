Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Wisconsin Supreme Court election turnout breaks record as Dem-backed candidate wins

Wisconsin Supreme Court election was most expensive race of its kind in US history, as Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Wisconsin residents vote in consequential Supreme Court election Video

Wisconsin residents vote in consequential Supreme Court election

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, R., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss what is at stake with the swing state's pivotal election. 

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election held Tuesday broke the record for voter turnout during a spring election not coinciding with a presidential race.

Over 36% of eligible Wisconsin voters participated in the highly-anticipated election, surpassing the previous high of 34% set in the 2011 state Supreme Court race. 

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT ELECTION: JANET PROTASIEWICZ DEFEATS DAN KELLY TO SECURE LIBERAL MAJORITY

Janet Protasiewicz participates in a candidate forum at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin.

Janet Protasiewicz participates in a candidate forum at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wisconsin. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz won the crucial seat, defeating Republican-backed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly. 

The court will now be controlled 4-3 by left-leaning justices for at least the next two years. During that time, the court is expected to decide on a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion.

WI'S PROTASIEWICZ, KELLY FACE OFF IN MOST EXPENSIVE SUPREME COURT RACE IN US HISTORY

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Protasiewicz, 60, described herself as feeling "delighted and thrilled" after voters elected her in the consequential contest that gave the court's liberal members a majority for the first time in 15 years.

Over 1.7 million Wisconsin voters participated in the Tuesday election — surpassing the approximately 1.6 million voters who took part in the 2011 election, which elected Justice David Prosser.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE SUPREME COURT RACE IN HISTORY

Wisconsin's Supreme Court race was also the most expensive in U.S. history, topping $42 million and nearly tripling the previous national record for a court race.

Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly.

Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

"I feel great. I could not feel better," Protasiewicz told The Associated Press after the win. "I am surprised by the results and the magnitude of the victory here. We are absolutely delighted and thrilled."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The previous 4-3 conservative-controlled court came within one vote of overturning President Biden’s win in the state in 2020.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics