Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to debate March 21

Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly agreed to debate at least once before the April 4 election

Associated Press
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly have agreed to meet in at least one debate ahead of the April 4 election.

ABORTION DOMINANT ISSUE AS WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT RACE ENTERS SECOND ROUND

The candidates' campaigns announced Monday that they will meet in a televised debate sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin, WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com on March 21st.

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT CANDIDATE DAN KELLY REPORTEDLY GAVE LEGAL ADVICE TO PRO-LIFE GROUP

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz (right) and Dan Kelly (second from left) will participate in a televised debate on March 21. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Janet Protasiewicz (right) and Dan Kelly (second from left) will participate in a televised debate on March 21. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

The winner of the election will determine the court's ideological leaning for the next two years. Right now conservative-leaning justices hold a 4-3 majority but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is stepping down, creating the open spot Kelly and Protasiewicz want. The race is officially nonpartisan but conservatives back Kelly and liberals support Protasiewicz.

