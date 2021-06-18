Wisconsin GOP congressman pushes bill to ban critical race theory in DC public schools

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman introduced a bill Friday that would ban Washington, D.C. public schools from teaching critical race theory – a controversial doctrine that assumes systematic racism is a defining feature of U.S. history and society.

Grothman said that critical race theory teaches children "to hate each other and hate their country."

"In other words, students being taught that they are defined by the color of their skin, not the content of their character," he said in a statement.

Congressional lawmakers have the jurisdiction to enact laws that affect the nation’s capital, as D.C. is not a state.

Fox News could not immediately reach Mayor Muriel Bowser for comment on the legislation.

Bowser has consistently pushed for statehood to circumvent the long-held congressional power that lawmakers wield over the city's nearly 700,000 residents.

The "Ending Critical Race Theory in D.C. Public Schools Act" was backed by four GOP congressmen, including Reps. Bob Gibbs of Ohio, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, and Texas lawmakers Pat Fallon and Ronny Jackson.

Fox News could not immediately reach Grothman, whose bill is just the latest in a series of Republican-led initiatives that have sought to ban critical race theory in public education systems.

Grothman’s home state introduced legislation earlier this month that would bar critical race theory concepts from being taught in public schools, the University of Wisconsin System, and state technical colleges.

Unlike in the Wisconsin state legislature – which holds a significant Republican majority in the assembly and senate – Grothman’s bill will likely not make it across the finish line in the Democrat-controlled House.

The Wisconsin Republican introduced his bill the same day as the U.S. government recognized the emancipation of enslaved people on June 19, 1865, known as Juneteenth, as a federal holiday.

"How can we expect any child to succeed in life when we teach them that the deck is stacked against them and that they will forever be held back by racist oppressors?" Grothman questioned. "America is still seen as the land of opportunity throughout the world as evidenced by the droves of people coming here."

Critical race theory, he added, "teaches schoolchildren that America is a horrible country."