MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Republicans want to ban students from learning about Juneteenth

MSNBC host Joy Reid made a series of brazen claims about legislation banning critical race theory on Thursday.

"While Juneteenth will now be commemorated nationwide, there's a catch," Reid told viewers. "In some red states, it could soon be illegal to teach what the holiday is all about. That's because Republicans in state legislatures in a dozen states are aiming to dictate how historical and modern racism in America are taught."

She then singled out Texas and its Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, showing a Texas Tribune headline onscreen that read, "Texas ‘critical race theory’ bill limiting teaching of current events signed into law."

However, the article that Reid cites stated the bill mandates students be taught the history of white supremacy and slavery.

"It also mandates that students be taught ‘the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong,’" the Tribune reported.

On Wednesday, Congress overwhelmingly passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday in a 415-14 vote in the House, one day after the bill passed in the Senate. Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates when slaves in Texas learned of their emancipation on June 19, 1865.

President Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday, making it the country's 12th federal holiday.

Earlier this week, Reid continued her fear-mongering on Twitter and claimed Republicans will make it "illegal" to even explain the significance of Juneteenth.

"Shorter Republicans: here, take this Juneteenth holiday but we’re gonna make it illegal to ask what Juneteenth is because it would involve insulting slave owners. Also y’all can’t vote anymore. Happy Juneteenth!" Reid tweeted.

Last month, Reid mocked a tearful mother who insisted opposition by her and other parents to CRT does not make them "racist."

"Actually, it does," the ReidOut host grinned. "It's just another example of Republicans turning kids into a wedge issue just like their politically motivated attacks on transgender youth who just want to play sports."

Reid's colleague, MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd, declared on Thursday that CRT was a "faux controversy" while expressing concern that media outlets are "catering" to their audiences in order to drive clicks and viewers.

"So my concern on that is as you do this over time, you continue to pervert the news cycle, right?" Todd told Mediaite. "Let's take this so-called controversy over critical race theory. And I say ‘so-called controversy’ because it's sort of – it's a creation… It's a faux controversy that's being ginned up. And I guess it just gets attention. It keeps people watching or it keeps people clicking or, you know, all of that. That's the concern."