Wisconsin Assembly approves bill to hike hunting and fishing license fees for out-of-state residents

The Wisconsin Assembly unanimously passed a bill to raise hunting, fishing and trapping license fees for out-of-state residents.

The bill, which was sent to the Senate for consideration, aims to address a deficit in the state's fish and wildlife account.

The Department of Natural Resources estimates the fee adjustments would generate approximately $780,000 annually.

The Wisconsin Assembly approved a bill Thursday that would raise a variety of hunting, fishing and trapping license fees for out-of-state residents to help shrink a deficit in the state's fish and wildlife account.

The Assembly passed the legislation 97-0, sending it to the Senate.

The state Department of Natural Resources estimated the changes would generate about $780,000 more annually for the account, which funds a variety of projects ranging from fish stocking to wildlife surveys.

WISCONSIN GOV. EVERS SIGNS NEW LEGISLATIVE MAPS INTO LAW AFTER REPUBLICANS PASS THEM

The account is built largely on license fee revenue. But years of waning interest in outdoor activities has led to a projected $16 million deficit in the account heading into the state's next two-year budget period.

Republican lawmakers raised nonresident deer hunting licenses by $40 to $200, nonresident hunting and fishing license fees by $5 and nonresident combination licenses by $20 in the state budget that Gov. Tony Evers signed in the summer.

WISCONSIN LEGISLATURE PASSES LAWS RESTRICTING AI-PRODUCED DEEPFAKE CAMPAIGN MATERIALS

The license increases in the bill range from a $1 increase on a nonresident two-day sports fishing license to a $5,750 increase for a nonresident commercial fishing license. The Assembly on Tuesday approved a bill that would raise nonresident bow and crossbow hunting license fees by $35 to $200, sending the measure to the Senate. The broader bill approved Thursday includes that increase as well.