William Barr commemorates Ginsburg, says she 'leaves a towering legacy'

Attorney General William Barr offered his condolences Friday after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, praising her as leading "one of the great lives in the history of American law."

“On behalf of the Department of Justice, I extend my deepest sympathy on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," said Barr in a DOJ press release.

"Justice Ginsburg led one of the great lives in the history of American law. She was a brilliant and successful litigator, an admired court of appeals judge, and a profoundly influential Supreme Court Justice," he added.

"For all her achievements in those roles, she will perhaps be remembered most for inspiring women in the legal profession and beyond. She and I did not agree on every issue, but her legal ability, personal integrity, and determination were beyond doubt. She leaves a towering legacy, and all who seek justice mourn her loss.”

Ginsburg died at 87 on Friday due to complications from pancreatic cancer. The legendary jurist was hailed by figures on both the left and right for her achievements.

Barr's statement underscored the bipartisan nature of the reactions to Ginsburg's death. Others in President Trump's orbit praised Ginsburg as well. "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence," former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Twitter.

"She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace."

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell also praised Ginsburg as a "warrior" who set an example for people fighting cancer. "Justice Ginsburg was so inspirational to me," he said. "As a cancer survivor, she showed us that she could beat cancer multiple times - not just once. RIP, you warrior."

The late justice's death came just weeks before a presidential election, setting up what will likely be another tense confirmation battle in the Senate.

Shortly after her death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., released a statement vowing to hold a vote on whoever Preident Trump nominated to replace her.

"In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year," he said.

"By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."