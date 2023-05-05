WI Gov. Evers orders special election to fill newly-minted state Senator's Assembly seat

Gov. Tony Evers ordered a special election Friday to fill an open Assembly seat representing Milwaukee's northern suburbs.

Republican Dan Knodl represented the 24th Assembly District from 2009 until last month, when he won a special election to fill a state Senate seat left vacant after longtime Republican incumbent Alberta Darling retired in November.

Evers issued an executive order setting a special election for Knodl's seat on July 18, with a primary set for June 20 if necessary. Candidates could begin circulating nomination papers Friday. They must turn them in to the state elections commission by May 23.