Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

WI Gov. Evers orders special election to fill newly-minted state Senator's Assembly seat

GOP state Sen. Dan Knodl vacated his Milwaukee-area assembly seat early in his bid for Wisconsin's upper chamber

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered a special election Friday to fill an open Assembly seat representing Milwaukee's northern suburbs.

GOP REP. DAN KNODL WINS OPEN WISCONSIN SENATE SEAT, CREATING A REPUBLICAN SUPERMAJORITY IN THE CHAMBER

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday called for a special election to fill Republican state Sen. Dan Knodl's old assembly seat. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

Republican Dan Knodl represented the 24th Assembly District from 2009 until last month, when he won a special election to fill a state Senate seat left vacant after longtime Republican incumbent Alberta Darling retired in November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evers issued an executive order setting a special election for Knodl's seat on July 18, with a primary set for June 20 if necessary. Candidates could begin circulating nomination papers Friday. They must turn them in to the state elections commission by May 23.

More from Politics