Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

White House slams Putin's nuclear provocation in Belarus: 'Irresponsible'

Moscow and Minsk formalized an agreement Thursday to move Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, which neighbors Ukraine

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
close
Russia and Belarus' nuclear agreement is 'irresponsible' and 'provocative,' White House says Video

Russia and Belarus' nuclear agreement is 'irresponsible' and 'provocative,' White House says

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday responded after Russia signed an agreement with Belarus to store tactical nuclear weapons in the country, which neighbors several NATO allies and Ukraine.

The White House on Thursday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, calling the move "irresponsible." 

Putin on Saturday revealed Russia will place the nuclear weapons in the allied country in retaliation for the U.K.'s decision to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium. Russia has falsely claimed these rounds have nuclear components.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged the reports of Putin's decision during Thursday's press briefing and said President Biden will "continue to monitor, certainly, the implications here." 

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture," Jean-Pierre said, adding there is no indication Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons. 

PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA WILL STATION TACTICAL NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN BELARUS AS WARNING TO WEST

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shakes hands with Belarusian Defence Minister Victor Khrenin

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu shakes hands with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin during a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, May 25, 2023.  (Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

"This is yet another example of [Putin] making irresponsible and provocative choices," she said. "We remain committed to a collective defense of the NATO alliance. And I'll just leave it there." 

Putin told Russian state media Saturday that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will be completed by the beginning of July. The Russia-allied nation borders Ukraine and three NATO countries — Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. 

Putin claimed Russia wouldn't be violating the international agreement on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons with the construction because he said the U.S. frequently deploys its nukes in NATO countries. 

Russia stationed troops in Belarus along the border with Ukraine a year ago under the guise of routine military exercises before invading in February 2022. 

UKRAINE WAR THROWS WRENCH IN MASSIVE RUSSIAN ARMS DEAL AFTER THEY MISS DELIVERY, INDIA SAYS 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addresses reporters from a podium

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House May 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Moscow and Minsk signed a formal agreement to move the nukes to Belarusian territory Thursday. 

"The collective West is essentially waging an undeclared war against our countries," Putin's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart in Minsk, per Reuters.

Shoigu accused the West of doing all it can "to prolong and escalate the armed conflict in Ukraine." 

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said the tactical nuclear weapons were already en route to his country after he and Putin signed the order, though the Kremlin has not confirmed the report. 

UN DENOUNCES ALLEGED TORTURE, HUMAN SHIELDS, OTHER WAR CRIMES IN UKRAINE CONFLICT

Putin and Lukashenko

In this photo released by the Roscongress Foundation, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko talk during the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow May 24, 2023. (Vyacheslav Viktorov, Roscongress Foundation via AP)

"The movement of the nuclear weapons has already begun," Lukashenko told reporters, according to Reuters. Asked if the weapons were already in Belarus, he said, "Possibly. When I get back, I will check."

Putin has on numerous occasions threatened to use nuclear weapons as an intimidation tactic against western adversaries, particularly NATO-allied countries who have provided monetary and tactical support to Ukraine. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, Putin said he would be suspending his nation's participation in a nuclear arms treaty, threatening to resume testing of nuclear weapons.

Fox News' Brie Stimson, the Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics