White House K9s cleared to return to duty after being attacked by fence-jumper

Dominic Adesanya, 23, of Maryland hopped the White House fence late Wednesday evening and was quickly subdued and arrested by Secret Service agents.

But when he first landed on the White House lawn, Adesanya wasn’t met by the Secret Service.

He was met by two K9 units, Jordan and Hurricane, both of whom had to be taken to see a veterinarian after their tussle with the White House intruder.

“The Secret Service says two dogs that were kicked and punched by a White House intruder yesterday have been taken to a vet and treated for minor bruising. Both dogs were cleared to return to duty,” the Associated Press reported.

Click for more from WashingtonExaminer.com



