White House Denies Claim That Panetta Threatened to Quit

The White House is denying a report that CIA Director Leon Panetta threatened to quit.

ABCNews.com on Monday cited reports that Panetta, frustrated by several administration actions and discussions with regard to the CIA, got in a "profanity-laced screaming match" with a senior staff member last month and has also threatened to leave. Panetta reportedly was upset over potential plans to open an investigation into alleged CIA abuse of terror suspects.

ABCNews.com also reported that White House staff are discussing a broader potential shake-up of national security officials.

But a White House spokesman told the Web site that claims Panetta threatened to leave are "inaccurate." A CIA spokesman also said Panetta does not have plans to quit.

The reports of friction between the agency and the White House come as the Department of Justice is set to release a report on alleged prisoner abuse.

Panetta wrote a memo to staff Monday lamenting the release of the report and saying it's his job to defend all those in the CIA who followed the interrogation guidance they were given.

