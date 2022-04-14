Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Gina McCarthy, White House climate adviser, planning to step down: report

McCarthy intends to leave as soon as next month

By Jon Brown | Fox News
White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy is reportedly planning to step down from her post.

Two sources familiar with the situation have confirmed McCarthy's intention to move on amid Biden's ambitious but floundering climate agenda, according to Reuters. McCarthy reportedly had only planned to be in the post for about a year.

White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy speaks during an event to discuss investments in the U.S. electric vehicle charging network on Feb. 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. ( Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

McCarthy has reportedly already postponed her departure, with one source telling Reuters that she plans to leave as soon as next month.

White House spokesman Vedant Patel told Fox News that the administration has no personnel announcements to make, but noted that "Gina and her entire team continue to be laser focused on delivering on President Biden’s clean energy agenda."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CITES CLIMATE CHANGE AS A ‘RACIAL JUSTICE ISSUE’

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg looks on as White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy speaks during an event about fuel economy standards at the headquarters of the Department of Transportation on April 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

McCarthy, who is from Massachusetts, led the Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama before Biden chose her to lead domestic climate policy.

PSAKI HOLDS WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING ON CLIMATE WITH JOHN KERRY, GINA McCARTHY

Biden has emphasized that addressing the climate crisis is a focal point for his administration, though his climate agenda has been snarled by opposition from moderate Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

White House Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg hold a news conference about the American Jobs Plan and to highlight electric vehicles at Union Station near Capitol Hill on April 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The president has rescinded some of former President Donald Trump’s actions, including his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.

