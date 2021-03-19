White House blames wind for Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Windy conditions were a factor in President Biden’s stumble while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Friday, according to the White House.

Biden stumbled several times and fell while climbing the steps to the presidential plane ahead of his trip to Georgia. White House officials said Biden, who eventually regained and entered the plane unaided, was unhurt.

"It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine," White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters following the stumble, according to reports.

A White House pool report noted "extremely windy" conditions at Joint Base Andrews following the incident on Friday morning. The National Weather Service noted 15 miles-per-hour winds in the area as of this afternoon.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted an update on Biden’s condition on Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him," Bedingfield said. "Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."

Biden spent weeks in a walking boot after he fractured his foot last December while playing with his dog, Major. The president’s physician said he had fully recovered as of early February