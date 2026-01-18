Expand / Collapse search
White House-backed GOP bill would revoke citizenship after Somali fraud scandal

Schmitt's bill creates 10-year window targeting fraud, felonies and terrorist affiliations

By Alex Miller Fox News
Stephen Miller: Minnesota leadership has 'coddled' criminal migrants Video

Stephen Miller: Minnesota leadership has 'coddled' criminal migrants

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller explains how federal law applies regarding Minnesota and illegal immigration on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

FIRST ON FOX: A Senate Republican wants to dramatically expand the federal government’s ability to denaturalize a citizen with legislation built to withstand challenges in court.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., plans to introduce his Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation (SCAM) Act to develop a series of wide-ranging legal triggers for the denaturalization process in the wake of the Minnesota fraud scandal.

Schmitt’s legislation is designed to bolster the government’s ability to strip a naturalized person of their citizenship, but it does not stop at targeting just fraudsters.

FEDERAL OFFICIALS TO HALT MORE THAN $10B IN FUNDING TO 5 STATES OVER NON-CITIZEN BENEFIT CONCERNS: REPORT

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., speaks to reporters after a closed-door briefing.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., wants to speed up the denaturalization process for people convicted of fraud with new legislation that has the backing of the White House. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The SCAM Act creates a 10-year window, post-naturalization that, if a person were to hit a series of triggers, would lower the threshold for the federal government to strike their citizenship and begin the deportation process.

Among the acts that would fall under the scope of Schmitt’s legislation are whether a person defrauded a federal, state, local, or tribal government of $10,000 or more, committed espionage, committed an aggravated felony, or is affiliated with a foreign terrorist organization.

The lawmaker argued that people who trigger those requisites "must be denaturalized because they have proven they never met the requirements for the great honor of American citizenship in the first place."

SENATE REPUBLICANS EYE RECONCILIATION TO ADDRESS MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller is seen outside the White House on Oct. 6, 2025.   (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The rampant fraud uncovered in Minnesota must be a wakeup call," Schmitt said. "People who commit felony fraud, serious felonies, or join terrorist organizations like drug cartels shortly after taking their citizenship oaths fail to uphold the basic standards of citizenship."

Schmitt’s legislation specifically targets the "good moral character" factor in the naturalization process, which requires a person to engage in moral and ethical conduct for up to five years before applying for citizenship.

The bill would automatically and retroactively undermine that key step in the naturalization process and contends that the aforementioned acts committed post-naturalization act as proof that a person never qualified for citizenship in the first place.

HOUSE GOP WHIP URGES CITIZENSHIP REVOCATIONS TIED TO MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEMES

Donald Trump arrives

President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 16, 2026. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

It also has a built-in mechanism to deal with challenges to the legislation in court, specifically to automatically switch out the 10-year window — if found unconstitutional — with a five-year window.

His legislation also has the backing of the White House and was lauded by White House deputy chief of staff for policy and President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller, who charged that the "Somali fraud scandal is one of the greatest financial scandals in American history."

Prosecutors digging into the sprawling Minnesota fraud scandal estimate upward of $9 billion in stolen funds and have charged several native-Somali residents in connection with the boondoggle.

"The Somali fraud scandal is one of the greatest financial scandals in American history," Miller said. "All Somali refugees, or any other immigrants, who have committed fraud against the United States must be immediately denaturalized and deported."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

