White House

White House announces new defensive military deployments to aide Israel against Iran, proxies

Tensions between Israel and Hamas and other Iran proxies have escalated in recent weeks

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
IDF claims it has killed Hamas military leader in airstrike: 'Osama bin Laden of Gaza' Video

IDF claims it has killed Hamas military leader in airstrike: 'Osama bin Laden of Gaza'

Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her reaction to the elimination, the Biden administration's response to the regional escalation and how Iran has vowed revenge. 

The White House on Thursday announced new defensive military deployments to help Israel defend itself against Iran and its proxies. 

A brief statement on the matter came in a readout of a phone call between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Vice President Kamala Harris also joined the call. 

ISRAEL CONFIRMS STRIKE ON COMPOUND IN CIVILIAN AREA OF GAZA TARGETING OCT. 7 MASTERMIND

Biden and Netanyahu split image

This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel. Biden and Netanyahu spoke Thursday about Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.  (AP Photo)

Both leaders discussed efforts for Israel to defend itself against Iran and Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis in Yemen. 

"The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments," the statement said. 

During the call, Biden stressed the ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region. 

MASSACRE BY IRAN'S TERROR PROXY HEZBOLLAH COULD LEAD TO FULL-BLOWN WAR IN MIDEAST

Netanyahu and Biden embrace

FILE - President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv. Nearly half of Democrats disapprove of how Biden is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. The war could complicate Biden's reelection effort as he tries to balance factions of his party with very different views on the conflict.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have heightened in recent weeks following back-and-forth airstrikes. 

On Thursday, Natanyahu said those who attack his country will ay a "very high price" after confirming that Israel killed top Hezbollah and Hamas commanders in recent strikes.

Hamas and Hezbolah

Split screen showing Hamas terrorists on left, Hezbollah Radwan forces on the right. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images | AP/Hassan Ammar)

"Israel is in a state of very high readiness for any scenario — on both defense and offense," Netanyahu said. "We will exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any quarter whatsoever."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

