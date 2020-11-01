Expand / Collapse search
When is the president inaugurated?

The ceremony is held on the same day every four years, unless that day is a Sunday

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
While Election Day changes dates based on the first Monday of the month, the presidential inauguration occurs on the same day every four years: Jan. 20.     

The ceremony is performed on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building. Since 1937, the ceremony has taken place at noon EST.

The recitation of the presidential oath of office is the only necessary part of the ceremony, as stated in the U.S. Constitution.

If the inauguration day would fall on a Sunday, the president will still be privately sworn in on Jan 20, but a public ceremony will be held the next day.

In 2021, the inauguration will fall on a Wednesday.

