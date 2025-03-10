'We will fight': Anti-woke beer company fires back at beer giant for 'intimidation' amid trademark dispute

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative beer company is pushing back after beer giant Anheuser-Busch filed a trademark claim against it after the company went viral for criticizing Bud Light’s association with a transgender influencer.

"Anheuser-Busch has filed a federal trademark opposition before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in an act of corporate revenge against Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer," the Conservative Dad beer company said in a press release accompanied by a new video this week, explaining that Anheuser-Busch is claiming Ultra Right Beer's trademark request infringes on the trademark of Michelob Ultra.

Anheuser-Busch wrote in its opposition that it "believes that it will be damaged by the registration of the mark ULTRA RIGHT" and pointed out that it has "marketed and sold billions of products in the United States under the arbitrary and inherently distinctive mark ULTRA and variants."

"Applicant’s ULTRA RIGHT Mark is likely to cause confusion, to cause mistake or to deceive consumers with consequent injury to Opposer," the beer giant, who is the opposer, continued, "The likelihood of confusion, mistake or deception that would also arise from concurrent use and registration of Applicant’s ULTRA RIGHT Mark with Anheuser-Busch’s use and registration of its ULTRA Marks is that (a) persons are likely to believe that Applicant’s products have their source in Opposer, or (b) that Applicant and its products are a version of Opposer’s ULTRA Marks or are in some way legitimately connected, associated or affiliated with, sponsored, approved, endorsed or licensed by Opposer when, in fact, they are not."

The trademark filing comes roughly two years after Ultra Right Beer's launch video, which featured founder Seth Weathers smashing a Bud Light can with a baseball bat, went viral in response to Bud Light partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The partnership sparked a social media firestorm causing beer drinkers to boycott Bud Light which appeared to have a significant impact on the brand’s domestic sales.

"This isn’t about trademarks – it’s about retaliation," Weathers said in a statement.

"Anheuser-Busch is furious we helped expose their woke disaster with Bud Light, so now they’re using their billion-dollar legal machine in an attempt to financially bleed us dry. But unlike them, we’re not just a corporation looking to maximize profit – we’re a movement of Americans who have had enough."

The press release explains that Anheuser-Busch is a $100+ billion corporation that has a "long history" of using its resources to "crush opposition."

The release also points to a 2023 Newsweek article citing an expert who expressed the opinion that the beer giant was unlikely to win any potential trademark case.

"Now, instead of accepting the consequences of their own marketing disaster, they are weaponizing the legal system to erase a conservative small business that dared to call them out," the press release says.

"For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been brewing the world’s most beloved and well-known beers, and we will continue to protect and enforce the trademark rights of our iconic brands as we always have," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Companies are permitted by law to continue selling products while trademark applications and disputes are pending.

In response to what Ultra Right calls "corporate intimidation," the company is launching a GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds to fight for its trademark.

The press release also included a hint at the return of Ultra Right Beer’s "signature rebellion," which is a reference to the viral launch video with the baseball bat that was seen over 100 million times on social media when it launched.

Additionally, the company announced a Buy 1, Get 1 Free promotion on Conservative Dad’s Border Wall Tequila, with proceeds supporting the legal fight.

"They think they can drag this case out long enough to force us into submission through excessive legal fees," Weathers said. "I only have one response: We will Fight! Fight! Fight!"