WATCH: Texas Dem censured for heckling Trump renews push to impeach presidential 'Goliath'

Progressive Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is once again renewing his call to impeach President Donald Trump, vowing to drop new articles of impeachment soon. He likened his crusade against Trump to the biblical David versus Goliath and anti-Trump activists as "one million Davids."

"This is what's important, President Trump is a Goliath. He has military might. He has persons who are loyal to him in the military and the judiciary and in the Congress. But for every Goliath, there is a David," said Green, adding, "But in this case, we have nearly one million Davids, one million Davids willing to take on and challenge the president for his unconstitutional behavior. And I say to you that this number is growing."

In June, the House of Representatives voted along bipartisan lines to quash Green’s bid to impeach Trump. Lawmakers agreed to table the measure in a 344–79 vote. A vote to table is a procedural mechanism allowing House members to vote against consideration of a bill without having to vote on the bill itself.

A majority of House Democrats joined Republican lawmakers to kill Green's resolution, a sign of how politically caustic the effort appears to be. Just 79 Democrats voted to proceed with the impeachment vote, while 128 voted to halt it in its tracks.

Despite this, Green said he was undeterred, telling reporters on Wednesday "we’re not going to make this a one-off" and "there's also a set of articles that I have not presented that I will be presenting. This is not the last time."

Asked whether he believes pursuing impeachment is productive given the Republican House majority, Green answered, "it is always a good time to impeach."

"I think focusing on impeachment is productive whenever there's a breach of the Constitution," he said. "The timing is not associated with when you have a majority in the House, it's not associated with when it feels good, it is always good to impeach when a president violates the Constitution. It really is that simple."

Besides being known for repeatedly attempting to impeach Trump, the Texas Democrat is also known for infamously disrupting the president’s joint address to Congress in March by shouting and waving his cane at him.

Green was removed from the House floor after repeatedly disrupting the beginning of the president's speech, a move that the Democrat called "invidious discrimination."

House lawmakers voted to censure Green over the disruption. Ten Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the measure. Green himself voted "present," along with first-term Rep. Shomari Figures, D-Ala.

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, the office of Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., referred to his comments on the censure on X, formerly Twitter, this week.

Johnson posted, "Rep. Al Green’s shameful and egregious behavior during President Trump’s Joint Address disgraced the institution of Congress and the constituents he serves. Despite my repeated warnings, he refused to cease his antics and I was forced to remove him from the chamber. He deliberately violated House rules, and an expeditious vote of censure is an appropriate remedy. Any Democrat who is concerned about regaining the trust and respect of the American people should join House Republicans in this effort."

Fox News Digital's Marc Tamasco and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.