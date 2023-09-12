WATCH: Sen. John Fetterman gives odd, animated reaction to news of Biden impeachment inquiry

First-term Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman gave an odd, animated reaction to the news of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., announcing an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Fetterman stopped to talk with reporter Liz Brown-Kaiser in the underbelly of the Senate and was asked about the news of McCarthy's Tuesday announcement.

The Pennsylvania Democrat responded to the question in an animated fashion — as his staffer tried to get him to move along.

"Oh my God, really?" Fetterman said, backing up from the news and grabbing his head. "Oh my gosh."

"You know, it's devastating," the Pennsylvania Democrat continued before laughing and putting his hands down.

"Ooooohhhh," Fetterman said, wiggling his fingers from outstretched hands. "Don't do it!"

Fetterman said "please don't do it" and "oh no, oh no" as he lumbered down the hall away from reporters, waving his hands.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman's office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fetterman's reaction comes after McCarthy announced on Tuesday a formal impeachment proceeding against Biden.

McCarthy on Tuesday said House Republicans have "uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden's conduct" that will serve as the basis of an impeachment inquiry.

"Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe," McCarthy announced in a statement at the Capitol Tuesday. "This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public."

The speaker said House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., will lead the inquiry in coordination with House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.

McCarthy spoke for only roughly three minutes and did not take questions from reporters. He made no mention of holding a floor vote before opening the impeachment inquiry, despite telling Breitbart earlier this month it would happen "through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person."

He listed allegations of "abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" made against Biden by several GOP-led committees who have been investigating the president.

"Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings. Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions, dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his sons and his son's business partners," McCarthy said.

"We know that bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various Shell companies. The Treasury Department alone has more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family. Another business associates that were flagged as suspicious activity by U.S. banks. Even a trusted FBI informant has alleged a bribe to the Biden family. Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden's business partners about Hunter's role in Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company," he continued.

He concluded, "Finally, despite these serious allegations, it appears that the president's family has been offered special treatment by Biden's own administration. Treatment that not otherwise would have received if they were not related to the president. These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they want further investigation by the House of Representatives."

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo and Elizabeth Elkind contributed reporting.