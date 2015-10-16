Watch it, eh? Dems take turns cracking Canada jokes at Cruz' expense

Democrats have unveiled a new weapon against Ted Cruz: Canada jokes.

The Canadian-born American citizen, and Republican presidential candidate, was the butt of two north-of-the-border jabs this week.

Ahead of Tuesday's 2016 debate, the Democratic Party’s official Twitter account tweeted it was so excited it forgot to wish Cruz a happy Canadian Thanksgiving.

Then on Thursday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest invoked Cruz again as he celebrated his hometown Kansas City Royals reaching the American League Championship Series where they will face the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I certainly was pleased to see the Royals advance by defeating the Houston Astros last night, and they're ready to take on Ted Cruz’s other hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays, next,” Earnest said to laughter from the press corps.

The Texas senator and 2016 presidential hopeful was born in Calgary -- not Toronto -- in 1970, while his parents were working in the oil business.

The remarks may be in jest, but with Cruz polling in the middle of the GOP primary pack, and one of the Republicans leading the race for campaign donations, it's possible the Democrats are trying to lay the foundation for a more serious attack.

"I think this is just sort of like, 'Don't worry we're going to raise this if you become the nominee we're going to make an issue of this' even though the history and the precedent of the Naturalization Act of 1790 makes it pretty clear that this would be perfectly OK," columnist Liz Peek told FoxNews.com LIVE. "So I don't think it's totally a jest."

Ted Cruz's campaign declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.