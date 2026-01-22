Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Watch former DC police officer get escorted out of Jack Smith hearing after fiery clash

Jan 6 police officer clashes with right-wing disruptor during Jack Smith's testimony before House Judiciary Committee

Ashley Oliver
Watch former Capitol Hill police officer get escorted out of a Jack Smith hearing after fiery clash Video

Watch former Capitol Hill police officer get escorted out of a Jack Smith hearing after fiery clash

Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone was briefly escorted out after a tense exchange with Ivan Raiklin, a repeat hearing disruptor, before returning to his seat as Democrats applauded.

Former Metropolitan Police Officer (MPD) Michael Fanone was briefly escorted out of a congressional hearing on former special counsel Jack Smith Thursday after a tense exchange with Ivan Raiklin, a one-time Army reservist and right-wing operative.

Raiklin called out to Fanone and introduced himself amid a packed House Judiciary Committee hearing room, prompting Fanone to turn around and say, "Go f--- yourself. … Don't pretend like we're not mortal enemies."

The confrontation, which occurred during a recess, escalated to a near-physical altercation, as Fanone repeatedly lobbed obscenities at Raiklin and Raiklin told Fanone to "control his Tourette syndrome."

JACK SMITH FACES PUBLIC GRILLING ON CAPITOL HILL ABOUT TRUMP PROSECUTIONS

Jack Smith hearing

Former MPD Officer Michael Fanone, left, argues with right-wing operative Ivan Raiklin during a break in testimony by former special counsel Jack Smith with the House Judiciary Committee Jan. 22, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Fanone was among four D.C. police officers seated behind Smith during the hearing, which centered on Smith's two prosecutions of President Donald Trump related to the 2020 election and classified documents. The police officers were among those who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, which stemmed from a protest against the 2020 election results.

Another of the four officers restrained Fanone before a police officer guided them out of the hearing room. As Fanone exited, Democratic lawmakers applauded him.

Jack Smith stands behind previously charging Trump in tense hearing Video

Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., called for his counterpart, Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to control Raiklin so he "doesn't create any other problems."

JACK SMITH DEFENDS SUBPOENAING REPUBLICANS' PHONE RECORDS: ‘ENTIRELY PROPER’

capitol police pictured on Jan. 22, 2026.

(L-R) Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, retired U.S. Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell and former officer with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia Michael Fanone attend a hearing of former special counsel Jack Smith before the House Judiciary Committee Jan. 22, 2026.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Fanone was violently assaulted by rioters on Jan. 6, according to video footage and court papers. One of his attackers, Daniel Rodriguez, was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for using a stun gun multiple times on Fanone. Prosecutors said the officer suffered burn injuries, lost consciousness for more than two minutes and has since experienced cognitive difficulties because of the attack.

Fanone retired in 2021 after 20 years in the police force and emerged as a vocal critic of the Jan. 6 attack. He testified before the Jan. 6 House Committee, and Democrats have often pointed to Fanone's experience to illustrate that dozens of police officers faced physical attacks during the breach.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

