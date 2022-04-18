Sen. Warren predicts Dems are heading for 'big losses' in midterms: 'Time is running short'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sounded the alarm for her party, saying that Democrats were heading for "big losses" in this year's elections if they don't start delivering on more of their promises.

"To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms," Warren wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times Monday.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS PLUMMET AMID WAR AND INFLATION FEARS IN NEW PUBLIC OPINION POLL

Warren argued that Democrats are the best positioned to understand the economic realities of vulnerable Americans, but warned their lack of concrete legislative successes posed a risk to the party's hold on voters.

"Democrats win elections when we show we understand the painful economic realities facing American families and convince voters we will deliver meaningful change," Warren said.

President Biden has largely failed to pass much of his legislative agenda since entering office, falling short of the votes needed for his Build Back Better Agenda and other key priorities.

While Democrats were able to push through a $1 trillion infrastructure package last year, Warren argued that they have not done enough to win over voters.

"Like many Americans, I’m frustrated by our failure to get big things done — things that are both badly needed and very popular with all Americans," Warren said. "While Republican politicians obstruct many efforts to improve people’s lives and many swear loyalty to the Big Lie, the urgency of the next election bears down on us."

With Biden's approval numbers continuing to sink, Warren also warned that time is running out for the party to deliver.

"Time is running short," she said. "We need to finalize a budget reconciliation deal, making giant corporations pay their share to fund vital investments in combating climate change and lowering costs for families, which can advance with only 50 Senate votes."