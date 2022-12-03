Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Warnock, Walker head into final stretch as Georgia early voting ends

Raphael Warnock, Herschel Herschel are candidates in Georgia's third runoff election in less than two years on Tuesday

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Warnock courts student voters ahead of Georgia runoff, reiterates support for Biden student loan handout Video

Warnock courts student voters ahead of Georgia runoff, reiterates support for Biden student loan handout

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is courting student voters ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election while reiterating his support for Biden's student loan handouts.

The Georgia senate race is entering its final stretch as the state's early voting window has closed ahead of Election Day.

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is seeking to defend his seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

HERSCHEL WALKER SAYS GEORGIA'S RECORD SENATE RUNOFF VOTER TURNOUT 'LOOKS GOOD FOR ME'

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks with Fox News Digital following a campaign rally in Tifton, Georgia, on Nov. 29, 2022.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks with Fox News Digital following a campaign rally in Tifton, Georgia, on Nov. 29, 2022. (Brandon Gillespie/Fox News)

Warnock squeaked out ahead of Walker by approximately 37,675 votes in the midterms, but neither Senate candidate could secure 50% of the midterm votes required to be named the winner. 

The runoff between Walker and Warnock is set to take place Tuesday.

This will be the third senate runoff election in Georgia in less than two years.

OBAMA TAKES AIM AT WALKER AS HE RALLIES WITH WARNOCK AHEAD OF GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ELECTION

Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 1, 2022 in Columbus, Georgia.

Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 1, 2022 in Columbus, Georgia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Early voting in Georgia's runoff election broke records with more absentee ballots returned and voted than in any midterm runoff ever. 

Gabriel Sterling, the Georgia secretary of state's chief operating officer, tweeted Friday morning that the count was at 116,362. 

More than a quarter million voters turned out on Monday for the race.

GEORGIA EARLY VOTING HITS NEW RECORD IN SENATE RUNOFF

A CNN/SSRS poll released Friday found that Warnock holds a four-point lead over Walker among likely voters, 52% to 48%. Among independent likely voters, if the election were held today, 61% said they would vote for Warnock and 36% would support Walker in his Senate bid.

About 42% of likely voters said that character and integrity of the candidates were most important when deciding their vote for the Senate, while 57% said it comes down to the candidates’ positions on different issues that determine their vote.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. | Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. 

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta. | Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson | AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The poll also revealed that 50% of Georgians have a favorable opinion of the incumbent Warnock, while Walker received 39% support among likely voters.

Fox News's Julia Musto and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

