Scoop: Republican energy veteran launches bid for governor, vowing to flip blue-state New Mexico

Republican Jim Ellison jumps into New Mexico governor’s race, sounds alarm over soaring power costs

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
FIRST ON FOX — Republican Jim Ellison wants to prevent New Mexico from turning into another California.

That is a key reason why Ellison, a former commissioner of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, on Tuesday launched a campaign for governor in the blue-leaning southwestern state in the 2026 race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In a statement announcing his candidacy that was shared first with Fox News Digital, Ellison argued that polices under the current administration are setting the stage for a dramatic increase in electricity rates.

FRAUD FALLOUT FORCES WALZ TO ABANDON GUBERNATORIAL RE-ELECTION BID

New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Jim Ellison

Republican Jim Ellison on Tuesday launched a campaign for New Mexico governor. (Jim Ellison campaign)

Ellison, who has decades of experience in the power and energy sectors, warned, "Over the next ten years, electric rates will double or triple if our state continues down this path of becoming another California."

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE 2026 GUBERNATORIAL ELECTIONS

"At a time when affordability is on the ballot, the reality is that Democrat-led energy policies are making life less affordable for New Mexicans. They will also make our state less attractive for economic development. We need a leader with vision to reverse course before it's too late," Ellison said. "I'm ready to make changes that promote electric rate affordability."

Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Ellison joins a Republican gubernatorial field that already includes Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull, state Sen. Steve Lanier, and Duke Rodriguez, a former secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department.

A trio of Democrats has launched campaigns, including frontrunner Deb Haaland, a former congresswoman who served as secretary of the Interior in the Biden administration, making history as the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary.

Then-Interior Sec. Deb Haaland in 2024

Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a Democrat, is running for New Mexico governor in 2026. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

While Democrats have dominated federal elections in New Mexico, the last six gubernatorial administrations have alternated between Republicans and Democrats. And if the pattern holds, a Republican governor would be elected in November.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

