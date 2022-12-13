Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

WA Gov. Inslee's equity summit tells state agencies 'objectivity,' 'individualism' rooted in 'White supremacy'

Washington's gov-appointed education agency seeks cultural shift toward 'indigenous relational pedagogy'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Report reveals critical race theory ideas found in top medical school programs Video

Report reveals critical race theory ideas found in top medical school programs

Chairman of Do No Harm Dr. Stanley Goldfarb joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the report and why he believes the findings are concerning.

FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee held a recent equity summit that included a governor-appointed state education agency telling other state agencies that concepts like "objectivity" and "individualism" are rooted in "White supremacy culture" and should be rejected in favor of "indigenous relational pedagogy."

During Inslee’s "2022 Governor’s Equity Summit" in Tacoma on Nov. 30, the interim executive director of the state’s Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB), which consists of 12 governor-appointed members dedicated to advancing "educational justice," gave a PowerPoint presentation titled "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice."

PESB’s presentation began with a "land acknowledgment" recognizing "the original inhabitants of the spaces we occupy," and it asked Zoom viewers and in-person attendees to "please take a few seconds to acknowledge the land that you are on as the traditional homeland of the Indigenous Peoples." 

The land acknowledgment was followed by a "moment of silence" to consider how "this country has elevated a story of democracy and freedom while minimizing the impact of violence and oppression on marginalized communities, communities on whose backs this nation was built."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a climate event on Oct. 6, 2022, in San Francisco, California.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a climate event on Oct. 6, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Washington state’s Professional Educator Standards Board gave a presentation titled "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice," during Gov. Jay Inslee’s "2022 Governor’s Equity Summit" in Tacoma on Nov. 30.

Washington state’s Professional Educator Standards Board gave a presentation titled "Internal Transformation: How an Education Agency is Transforming Itself in the Name of Justice," during Gov. Jay Inslee’s "2022 Governor’s Equity Summit" in Tacoma on Nov. 30. (Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB))

CHICAGO SCHOOL AT CENTER OF PROJECT VERITAS HIT OFFERS AFFINITY GROUPS FOR PRE-K, SAYS WHITE KIDS CAN'T ATTEND

The presentation then outlined some of the "cultural shifts" that PESB believes are "needed" in Washington state’s education department and other state agencies.

"What does it look like when we move away from white supremacy culture toward indigenous relational pedagogy? What can you do tomorrow?" one of the slides asked.

The slide listed multiple concepts that are supposedly rooted in "White Supremacy Culture," drawing from Tema Okun’s 2020 article of the same name.

The racist concepts, according to PESB's presentation, included "Perfectionism," "Worship of the written word," "Individualism" and "Objectivity," among multiple others, and the slide listed how those concepts can be replaced with "indigenous relational pedagogy."

Washington state’s Professional Educator Standards Board recently examined "Aspects of White Supremacy Culture."

Washington state’s Professional Educator Standards Board recently examined "Aspects of White Supremacy Culture." (Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB))

For instance, perfectionism is when "making a mistake is confused with being a mistake, doing wrong with being wrong," according to the presentation. One way to remedy this, it said, is to "develop a learning organization, where it is expected that everyone will make mistakes and those mistakes offer opportunities for learning."

DOD SPENDS $91,000 ON DIVERSITY SEMINARS FOR AIR FORCE BAND

The presentation argued that "worship of the written word" discriminates against certain people, because "those with strong documentation and writing skills are more highly valued, even in organizations where ability to relate to others is key to the mission." It suggested that state agencies "work to recognize the contributions and skills that every person brings" to the table.

The presentation argued that individualism and the "desire for individual recognition and credit" creates a "lack of accountability, as the organization values those who can get things done on their own without needing supervision or guidance." It suggested that state agencies "make people accountable as a group rather than as individuals."

PESB’s presentation argued that individualism and the "desire for individual recognition and credit" creates a "lack of accountability, as the organization values those who can get things done on their own without needing supervision or guidance."

PESB’s presentation argued that individualism and the "desire for individual recognition and credit" creates a "lack of accountability, as the organization values those who can get things done on their own without needing supervision or guidance." (Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB))

The presentation also dispelled the beliefs "that there is such a thing as being objective or ‘neutral,’" and that "emotions are inherently destructive, irrational, and should not play a role in decision-making or group process."

"Recognize that we can know things emotionally and intuitively in ways that we may not be able to explain ‘rationally,’" it stated. "Understand that often ‘rational’ thinking is actually an emotional response couched in logic."

PESB’s presentation dispelled the "belief that there is such a thing as being objective or ‘neutral.'"

PESB’s presentation dispelled the "belief that there is such a thing as being objective or ‘neutral.'" (Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB))

MARYLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT UNVEILS LGBTQ BOOK LIST THAT TEACHES WORDS ‘INTERSEX,’ ‘DRAG QUEEN’ TO PRE-K STUDENTS

Inslee gave the opening and closing remarks at the summit, stressing that the ideals put forth "have to get done" in order to achieve true equity.

"We don’t break centuries of habit and thinking, unless we decide to break the chains of that history," Inslee said in-person during his opening speech at the summit. "And so that is why we’re here today, to really consciously, intentionally, bring equity and justice toward the way we do business."

Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at Kerry Park about patients' rights to abortion and reproductive health care during a pro-choice rally in Seattle, Washington, on May 3, 2022.

Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at Kerry Park about patients' rights to abortion and reproductive health care during a pro-choice rally in Seattle, Washington, on May 3, 2022. (Jasoon Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)

"I got a lot out of this just listening to people today," Inslee later said in his closing remarks, which were delivered via Zoom. "The kinds of things that people talked about have to get done if we’re going to bend the arc of the universe here, and we identified what they are."

In its initial inquiry to Inslee’s office, Fox News Digital included links to both the PESB presentation on Google Docs and the Google Drive document included in Slide 11 of the presentation, which are embedded in this report and are also publicly available online.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY DIVERSITY TRAINING TELLS CADETS TO USE WORDS THAT ‘INCLUDE ALL GENDERS,’ DROP ‘MOM AND DAD’

Inslee’s director of communications, Jaime Smith, said she had no knowledge of the presentation.

"I haven’t seen this presentation, only your email with cherry-picked random words and phrases from one presenter at one conference," Smith wrote. "The legislature and governor created a state Office of Equity that supports state agencies with developing a pro-equity, anti-racist approach to community engagement and policy-making."

"I have never heard anyone involved in this work make a blanket assertion that state employees shouldn’t have emotions or be objective," she added.

PESB’s presentation said, "We needed to think differently about whiteness and its relationship to the world of work."

PESB’s presentation said, "We needed to think differently about whiteness and its relationship to the world of work." (Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB))

Fox News Digital provided both links to the governor's office again, as well as a third link to a Facebook photo posted by PESB showing its interim executive director, Erica Hernandez-Scott, receiving a "special recognition from the Office of Equity" for giving the presentation at the governor's summit.

Inslee’s office did not respond to the second inquiry.

PESB did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics