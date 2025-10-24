Expand / Collapse search
Senate

Vulnerable Dem senator’s ‘grassroots’ campaign powered by out-of-state cash, mostly by coastal elites

More than half of Ossoff’s maxed-out third-quarter donors are from California, New York or the DC area

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, described by CNN as the nation's "most endangered Senate Democrat," has touted "an unstoppable grassroots coalition," but, according to the latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings released, his campaign is being propped up by a lot of out-of-state money.

Ossoff’s latest quarterly filing shows that more than 80% of the money he raised last period came from out-of-state donors. The report, which details contributions from individuals who have given at least $200 this cycle, also reveals that over half of his maxed-out donors hail from California, New York, or the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia region.

Following the release of the October filing, Ossoff's team touted in a press release that in the face of "heavy spending from GOP Super PACs" they were able to raise $12 million during the last Q3 filing period that runs from July 1 through September 30. The same press release said that Ossoff's "re-election juggernaut" was "overwhelmingly" powered by small donors with an average of $36 from approximately 233,000 donors. If a donor has not given an aggregate of at least $200, their donations remain undisclosed in FEC filings.

NATIONAL DEMS BANKROLL CAMPAIGN OF 'FAKE INDEPENDENT' SENATE CANDIDATE FROM MIDWESTERN STATE

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.,

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has raked in a lot of money from out-of-state donors. Some GOP critics and Capitol Hill insiders have posited that the Georgia Democrat cannot break rank and vote to reopen the government, or he could risk losing his significant support from liberals around the country.  (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Ossoff is running for reelection in a state Trump won in 2024, albeit by a thin two-point margin. He first arrived at Congress in 2021, after defeating incumbent Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., in a razor-thin election that required a runoff. During that first election cycle, according to the Washington Free Beacon, Ossoff raised 60% of his contributions from outside the state of Georgia. 

According to Ossoff's recent October FEC filing, California is leading the pack in terms of the most donations to his campaign during Q3 totaling about 20% of all donations. Georgia is second with about 17.5%.

But when it comes to donors who have maxed out their contribution limits, more of those political donors came from California, 33.3%, New York, 15.65%, and Massachusetts, 10.8%, than from Georgia, which accounted for only 6.1% of maxed-out donors who contributed to Ossoff in Q3. 

REPUBLICAN DOOLEY JUMPS INTO GEORGIA'S SENATE RACE WHILE TOUTING SUPPORT FOR TRUMP AND TAKING AIM AT OSSOFF

Jon Ossoff, sign that says "Ossoff 4 Senate"

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is up for re-election after a narrow victory in the 2020 election cycle. (AP Photo/Buddy Carter For Senate)

Given Ossoff’s vulnerability heading into reelection, GOP strategists and Senate sources say the Georgia Democrat is unlikely to break with his party to vote for reopening the government, fearing it could cost him crucial support from liberal donors nationwide.

"There is no middle ground for him when it comes to these big decisions that have to be made, and I think the shutdown proves that," Ryan Mahoney, a Georgia-based GOP strategist who has worked with Republican senators in the state told The Washington Examiner.

"His calculus is, ‘Do I vote to open the government up and get crushed and can’t raise a single dollar of low-dollar money or do I vote to shut the government down and get $3 million [from online fundraising]?’" a Democratic Party insider also told The Hill. 

Sign shows National Gallery of Art is closed during government shutdown

A sign that says "Closed due to federal government shutdown" outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Oct. 6, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

Ossoff's campaign declined to comment when reached for purposes of this article. 

