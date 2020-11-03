Some voters getting suspicious Election Day robocalls, officials say

The FBI is looking into a series of mysterious robocalls in multiple states that purportedly urge residents to “stay home and stay safe” rather than vote on Election Day, Fox News learned Tuesday.

Senior Homeland Security officials called the calls "a voter intimidation tactic," and told reporters during a briefing that the FBI was tracking down the issue. Still, officials also said that robocalls of this nature "happen every election cycle," and urged Americans to "keep calm, vote on."

It was unclear who may have been responsible for the robocalls.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted that her office was receiving reports that “multiple robocalls” were going out to residents in Flint, telling them that due to long lines they should vote Wednesday – after polls nationwide are already closed.

“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote,” Nessel wrote. “No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”

Residents in Michigan can cast their votes Tuesday until polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen also tweeted that his office has received reports that residents are getting anonymous phone calls telling people to “stay home and stay safe.”

Polls in Nebraska close at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The Kansas Secretary of State posted that it was alerted to robocalls telling voters to stay home and urged citizens to disregard the calls. Polls in Kansas close Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time.

In New York, Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office was actively investigating robocalls purportedly spreading disinformation and encouraging people to stay home on Election Day.

Officials in Iowa, a key battleground state, also confirmed to the Des Moines Register that it reported the recorded phone calls to the FBI. Fox News has reached out to the secretary of state's office for confirmation.

The Biden campaign told Fox News that they have a robocall from President Obama going to 15 states, reaching millions of voters, reminding them that today is election day and their last chance to vote.

“We are aware of this issue and are using every tool at our disposal to remind voters that today is their last chance to make their voice heard in this election," Biden campaign spokesman Bill Russo told Fox News.

It was not immediately clear whether there were multiple robocall campaigns targeting voters.

Robokiller, a company that combats telemarketers and robocalls, said it has been tracking one campaign that uses a synthetic female voice to say: “Hello. This is just a test call. Time to stay home. Stay safe and stay home.”

Giulia Porter, vice president at Robokiller, told Reuters that “thousands or tens of thousands” of people were estimated to have received the call.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.