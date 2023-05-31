Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Virginia plans to eliminate higher education requirement for many executive branch jobs

90% of Virginia's classified positions will be affected by the change, according to Gov. Youngkin

Associated Press
The state of Virginia is set to make a big change in a hiring practice by eliminating the requirement or preference that applicants for many executive branch jobs have a higher-education degree.

"This landmark change in hiring practices for our state workforce will improve hiring processes, expand possibilities and career paths for job seekers and enhance our ability to deliver quality services," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement accompanying the announcement Tuesday.

The change will apply to almost 90% of state classified positions Youngkin's office said in a news release. It will take effect July 1.

Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said in a statement that agencies would instead be giving "equal consideration to applicants with an equivalent combination and level of training, knowledge, skills, certifications, and experience."

Glenn Youngkin speaking to the press in early 2022 wearing a dark grey suit and red tie

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the state plans to eliminate the higher education requirement for many executive branch jobs. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On average, Virginia state agencies advertise over 20,000 job opportunities each year, according to the news release.

Youngkin, a Republican, has made workforce development a priority of his administration. During this year's legislative session, he prioritized bills that aim to streamline now-scattered workforce development programs and to make it easier for certain licensed or experienced workers such as barbers and cosmetologists to move to Virginia and get straight to work.


 

