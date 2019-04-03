Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax releases polygraph results, reiterates claim of innocence

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on Wednesday released the results of a polygraph test he said he took in response to two accusations of sexual misconduct by two separate women.

“Today, I am providing the full report of my polygraph examinations to the media so that all Virginians can read the report themselves,” he said in a news conference held in his office, WTKR-TV of Norfolk reported.

Fairfax again denied the accusations, saying, “they are incredibly hurtful to me and my family and my reputation, which I have spent a lifetime building.”

In February, a woman named Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in a Boston hotel room while they were at the Democratic National Convention. Another woman, Meredith Watson, accused him of raping her while they were students at Duke University in 2000.

Fairfax maintains that both encounters were “completely consensual” and said that the women were “willing participants," according to WTKR.

Fairfax's polygraph examination was conducted by Hanafin Polygraph Services of Arlington, Va., the same expert who administered a polygraph to Justice Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford last year.

A statement from Alan J. Jennerich of the American Polygraph Association said that in his professional opinion Fairfax’s answers to questions of whether he engaged in non-consensual activity with either woman are “not indicative of deception," WTKR reported.

Fairfax added that he will cooperate fully with any investigations and is willing to go under oath.

He concluded the news conference by saying he looks forward to clearing his name and returning to work and left without taking reporters’ questions, according to WTKR.

