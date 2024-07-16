Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Video shows moment Secret Service agents tossed Trump's shoes offstage

Audio from the moment of the assassination attempt contains Trump repeatedly asking for his shoes before being taken away

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Secret Service throws Trump's shoes off stage Video

Secret Service throws Trump's shoes off stage

Another video angle of the horrifying moments after former President Trump was shot shows U.S. Secret Service agents tossing Trump's shoes off stage as they work to get him to safety. (WBEN NewsRadio 930AM)

New video from the assassination attempt on former President Trump's life shows the moment his shoes came off as Secret Service agents rushed to protect the president. 

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said his protective detail rushed at him like "linebackers" after shots rang out during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

"They did a fantastic job," he told the Post. "It’s surreal for all of us." 

OFFICER REPORTED MAN AT TRUMP RALLY WITH RANGE-FINDER 30 MINS BEFORE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: SOURCE

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci snapped this photo of former President Trump in the aftermath of a failed assassination attempt. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As Secret Service agents rushed Trump off the stage, he was heard saying he wanted to get his shoes.

"Let me get my shoes," Trump repeatedly told the Secret Service surrounding him.

The video shows one of the agents who surrounded Trump scooping up his shoes and tossing them off-stage before the former president was carried to safety. 

DEMOCRAT PUSH TO REPLACE BIDEN IS 'OVER' AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, PRESIDENT'S ALLIES SAY: REPORT

Trump assassination shoes

Secret Service agents prepare to move former President Donald Trump to safety. The agents barreled into Trump so hard he was knocked out of his shoes.

Trump told the outlet that the Secret Service barreled into him hard enough to knock him out of his shoes.

"The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight," he explained to the Post. 

Trump was rushed to a hospital after he appeared to suffer an injury to his ear and was pictured with blood on the right side of his face and head as Secret Service agents escorted him off the rally stage.

Donald Trump attends Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump attends Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Trump appeared at the end of the Republican National Convention's first day on Monday.

He was sporting a large bandage on the side of his head, covering the ear that was reportedly shot at the rally.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this update.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

