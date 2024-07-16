Video shows moment Secret Service agents tossed Trump's shoes offstage

New video from the assassination attempt on former President Trump's life shows the moment his shoes came off as Secret Service agents rushed to protect the president.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said his protective detail rushed at him like "linebackers" after shots rang out during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

"They did a fantastic job," he told the Post. "It’s surreal for all of us."

As Secret Service agents rushed Trump off the stage, he was heard saying he wanted to get his shoes.

"Let me get my shoes," Trump repeatedly told the Secret Service surrounding him.

The video shows one of the agents who surrounded Trump scooping up his shoes and tossing them off-stage before the former president was carried to safety.

Trump told the outlet that the Secret Service barreled into him hard enough to knock him out of his shoes.

"The agents hit me so hard that my shoes fell off, and my shoes are tight," he explained to the Post.

Trump was rushed to a hospital after he appeared to suffer an injury to his ear and was pictured with blood on the right side of his face and head as Secret Service agents escorted him off the rally stage.

Trump appeared at the end of the Republican National Convention's first day on Monday.

He was sporting a large bandage on the side of his head, covering the ear that was reportedly shot at the rally.

