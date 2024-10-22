Video of Dem-aligned individual at Montana ballot box sparks 'tampering' concern from election administrator

An individual aligned with the Democratic Party was flagged by an election official for "tampering" concerns after surveillance footage caught him making contact with a ballot box, the Montana Secretary of State's office tells Fox News Digital.

Crystal Cole, the Glacier County election administrator, reported her concerns to the Montana secretary of state's election unit about what she viewed as potential "tampering" with a ballot box on Sunday, according to an email shared with Fox News Digital.

Cole told the secretary of state’s office that she called the individual shown in the video footage, who told her he had been sent "to see how secure the box was." But Cole complained to the state that the "MT Dem Party did not notify the Elections office . . . they would be sending someone to the Ballot Box to check how secure it was, so on camera it looks like he was tamering [sic] with the box."

The secretary's office identified the individual in the footage as Laszlo Gendler, who has been employed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) this cycle, according to a review of disbursements from the Federal Election Commission.

DOJ SUES VIRGINIA FOR ALLEGEDLY PURGING NONCITIZENS FROM VOTING ROLLS TOO CLOSE TO ELECTION

"Poll observers are instructed not to touch ballot boxes. This individual was attempting to ensure a new ballot box was secured to the wall, neither the ballot box nor ballots were affected," David Bergstein, DSCC spokesperson, told Fox News Digital. "Their actions were not in accordance with our procedures and out of an abundance of caution they will no longer be doing this work moving forward."

The Secretary of State’s office told Fox News Digital it has reported the incident to the Glacier County Sheriff. Gendler could not immediately be reached for comment.

GEORGIA JUDGE RULES ELECTION OFFICIALS MUST CERTIFY VOTE COUNTS, EVEN IF THEY SUSPECT FRAUD

Video obtained by Fox News Digital, shows the individual identified as Gendler approaching the ballot box in Glacier County, Montana. Gendler then puts both hands on the ballot box, steps away for a couple of seconds before making contact with the box a second time.

The incident occurred in the state that is seeing one of the most crucial Senate races of the 2024 cycle, pitting Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., against Republican former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy.

The Glacier County ballot box is located in Montana's First Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke is seeking re-election against Democratic opponent Monica Tranel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Montana Democratic Party told Fox News Digital they had "no comment" on the pending matter.