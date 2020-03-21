Expand / Collapse search
Vice President Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19

By Melissa Leon | Fox News
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19.

Pence earlier Saturday said he will be tested for the coronavirus, after one of his staffers tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

“While the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position i have as vice president and as leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” he said at a White House press briefing.

