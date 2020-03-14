Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House physician says

President Trump's coronavirus test came back negative, meaning he does not have the virus, according to the White House physician.

"Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regrading COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," Dr. Sean Conley said in a release. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative."

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he added. "I have been in daily contact with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation."

Trump had revealed earlier Saturday that he took the coronavirus test and was awaiting the results.

The New York Times was first to report that the president tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Before a briefing with the White House press corps, he said he had his temperature taken and was fine. Members of the press corps, officials and staff were also getting their temperature taken at the White House, a new precaution.

"I also took the test," Trump had said in the White House briefing room. "I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking that I take the test."

Trump has been in contact with individuals who have later tested positive with COVID-19, sparking questions on whether the president should be hand-shaking, quarantined and tested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.