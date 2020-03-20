Member of Pence’s office tests positive for coronavirus, spokeswoman announces

A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson for Pence announced Friday evening.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, said in a statement. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

Pence’s office did not identify the individual or provide other information about the person or the job they hold.

But the Pence spokeswoman said steps are being made to trace others the person has come in contact with.

“Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said.

Pence was appointed by Trump to lead the White House’s coronavirus taskforce, which has been holding daily press briefings on the virus. In recent days, Trump has joined Pence and the others on the taskforce for briefings.

The outbreak has seen others in politics diagnosed with coronavirus: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., on Wednesday became the first member of Congress to announce that he was infected. Not long after Diaz-Balart’s announcement, Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said he, too, had tested positive after developing “mild cold-like symptoms” Sunday evening.

A week ago, Trump took a coronavirus test – after exposure to infected individuals – but said it came back negative.

That test followed Trump’s interactions with the presidential delegation from Brazil at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, as well as his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this month. People at both locations were later determined to have been infected.