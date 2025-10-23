Expand / Collapse search
Vance rebukes Israel on 'very stupid' vote to annex West Bank

President Donald Trump previously declared he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank territory

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
JD Vance says Israeli vote to annex West Bank was 'very stupid' Video

JD Vance says Israeli vote to annex West Bank was 'very stupid'

Vice President JD Vance reacted after Israeli lawmakers held a vote on legislation that would effectively annex the West Bank.

Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that a vote by Israeli lawmakers to annex the West Bank was a "very stupid political stunt."

A bill applying Israeli law to the occupied West Bank, which effectively would annex the territory for Israel, passed a vote Wednesday in Israel’s parliament as Vance was visiting the country, according to Reuters. It was the first of four votes needed for the proposal to become law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party did not back the legislation, which was pushed by lawmakers outside his ruling coalition, the news agency added.

"That was weird. I was sort of confused by that," Vance told reporters on Thursday when asked about the vote. "Now I actually asked somebody about it, and they told me that it was a symbolic vote, some symbolic vote to recognize or a symbolic vote to annex the West Bank. I mean, what I would say to that is when I asked about it, somebody told me it was a political stunt, that it had no practical significance, it was purely symbolic."

"I mean look, if it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it. The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel," Vance added. "The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel. That will continue to be our policy. And if people want to take symbolic votes, they can do that, but we certainly weren't happy about it."

JD VANCE SAYS PSAKI'S REMARK ABOUT HIS WIFE WAS ‘DISGRACEFUL’

Vice President JD Vance gestures while speaking in Israel

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center on Oct. 21, 2025, in Kiryat Gat, Israel.  (Pool/Getty Images/Nathan Howard)

Following Vance's comments, a top member of Netanyahu's Likud Party announced Thursday that the Israeli prime minister told him not to advance proposals regarding the annexation of the West Bank, according to Israeli media.

"The Knesset vote on annexation was a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord during Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Israel. The two bills were sponsored by opposition members of the Knesset," Netanyahu's office wrote on X.

"The Likud party and the religious parties (the principal coalition members) did not vote for these bills, except for one disgruntled Likud member who was recently fired from the chairmanship of a Knesset committee. Without Likud support, these bills are unlikely to go anywhere," it added.

VANCE HAILS ‘DAYS OF DESTINY’ AS VP SEEKS TO BUILD ON CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT

Cars and vehicles travel down street in Ramallah in the West Bank

The city of Ramallah in the West Bank is seen on Oct. 9, 2025. (Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)

Possible annexation of the West Bank has been floated in Israel in response to a string of countries moving to recognize a Palestinian state, according to The Associated Press.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories to form their future state. They, and much of the international community, say annexation would all but end any remaining possibility of a two-state solution, the AP reported.

More than half a million Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank in some 130 settlements.

Vice President JD Vance gestures as he talks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Vice President JD Vance meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.  (Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post/AP)

"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank," President Donald Trump said in late September in the Oval Office. "I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

