PHOTO GALLERY: Pope Francis Obituary

- Jorge Bergoglio, who would later become Pope Francis, is seen here with his family. From left to right, standing, brothers Alberto Horacio, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Oscar Adrian and sister Marta Regina, sitting, sister Maria Elena, mother Regina and father Mario Jose Francisco.read more
- Jorge Bergoglio here at the San Lorenzo Futbol Club; he is a big fan of the team.read more
- This undated photo shows Jorge Bergoglio, as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Argentina.read more
- Pope John Paul II (Karol Wojtyła) names Jorge Mario Bergoglio as cardinal during a consistory in St. Peter's Square on February 21, 2001 in Vatican City, Vatican.read more
- Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out earlier in the day, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI.read more
- Pope Francis addresses the General Assembly during his 2012 visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York.read more
- Israeli President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompany Pope Francis as he visits the memorial monument commemorating victims of terrorist acts on Mount Herzl, on May 26, 2014 in Jerusalem, Israel. Pope Francis arrived in Israel on Sunday afternoon, a day after landing in the Middle East for his first visit to the Holy Land. During his visit to the West Bank the Pontiff addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "unacceptable" and urged both sides to find courage in seeking a peaceful solution.read more
- Pope Francis addresses the joint session of Congress on September 24, 2014, in Washington, DC. The Pope is the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to address a joint meeting of Congress, including more than 500 lawmakers, Supreme Court justices and top administration officials.read more
- Pope Francis places a white rose on the names of the September 11 victims at the edge of the South Pool of the 9/11 memorial in New York on September 25, 2015.read more
- Pope Francis greets Cardinal Dolan during evening Vespers at Saint Patrick's Cathedral on September 24, 2015, in New York City.read more
- Pope Francis meets the President of United States, Donald Trump, in the Private Library of the Apostolic Palace with his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. Vatican City, May 24th 2017.read more
- Pope Francis walks along with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of a private audience at the Vatican, on June 10, 2015.read more
- Pope Francis waves as he arrives for the weekly general audience at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on October 31, 2018.read more
- Pope Francis holds the Holy Book of Prayers as he celebrates the Epiphany mass on January 6, 2020, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.read more
- Pope Francis prays with priests at the end of a limited public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on September 30, 2020.read more
- Pope Francis ponders during the inauguration of a UNESCO chair at the Pontifical Lateran University on October 7, 2021 in Rome.read more
- Pope Francis meets with the indigenous community at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis, south of Edmonton, western Canada, on July 25, 2022. Pope Francis visits Canada for a chance to personally apologize to Indigenous survivors of abuse committed over a span of decades at residential schools run by the Catholic Church.read more
- Pope Francis celebrates the traditional rite of the washing of feet at the Casal del Marmo juvenile penitentiary on April 06, 2023 in Rome, Italy. On Holy Thursday Pope Francis went to the outskirts of Rome to celebrate the Mass of the Lord's Supper at the Casal del Marmo juvenile penitentiary where he carried out the traditional rite of the washing of feet of twelve of the young people there.read more
- Pope Francis salutes the crowd as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican on April 22, 2015.read more
