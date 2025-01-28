Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Vance to address House Republicans at Trump hotel amid division over budget bill

Vice President JD Vance's speech is expected to primarily focus on the budget reconciliation process

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Expert says Congress has the ‘magical trifecta’ to make border security legislation permanent Video

Expert says Congress has the ‘magical trifecta’ to make border security legislation permanent

Center for Immigration Studies’ Todd Bensman discusses President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration policies and possible efforts from Congress to make certain legislation permanent on ‘Fox News Live.’

House Republicans are set to hear from Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday, the second day of their annual issues conference, as they work to chart a path forward on plans for a massive conservative policy overhaul.

GOP lawmakers have chosen sunny South Florida for their annual retreat. In a sign of President Donald Trump's enduring influence on his party, the three-day event is being held at the commander in chief’s golf course and resort in Doral. 

Trump and the RNC announce a $76 million fundraising haul in April

Then-former President Donald Trump headlines a Republican National Committee spring donor retreat in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 4, 2024. (Donald Trump 2024 campaign)

It is not clear yet what Vance is expected to say, but a copy of the lawmakers’ schedule for the week obtained by Fox News Digital suggests the discussion will primarily focus on the budget reconciliation process. 

JD VANCE CONDEMNS FEMA'S RESPONSE TO HELENE DEVASTATION IN 1ST TRIP AS VICE PRESIDENT

Republicans have been negotiating for weeks on how to use their razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate to pass massive conservative policy changes through the reconciliation process.

By reducing the threshold for Senate passage from 60 votes to a 51-seat simple majority, reconciliation allows a party in control of both congressional chambers to enact sweeping changes, provided they are relevant to budgetary and fiscal policy.

Rubio is primed to have a major role in the next Trump administration, pictured here with JD Vance.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, and Vice President-elect Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, walk together after leaving Vance's office on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

However, there has been some disagreement for weeks over how to package the GOP's priorities. Senate Republicans have pushed for breaking the package up into two bills in order to score early victories on border security and energy policy, while leaving the more complex issue of tax reform for a second bill.

TOP JD VANCE POLITICAL ADVISORS TO STEER RAMASWAMY RUN FOR OHIO GOVERNOR

House Republican leaders, however, are concerned that the heavy political lift that passing a reconciliation bill entails would mean lawmakers run out of time before they can extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts, which expire at the end of this year.

Vance has not publicly said which approach he favors. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump, who previously called for one "big, beautiful bill," was less committed to the strategy during his own remarks to House Republicans in Florida on Monday night.

"Whether it's one bill, two bills, I don't care," he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said he wants the House to have passed a reconciliation bill by early spring. 

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics