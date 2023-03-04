Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to sign bill banning abortion clinic operations

Legislation to restrict abortion procedures to hospitals approved by Utah Senate Thursday

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
A conservative group is suing the FDA over medication abortion. Here’s why Video

A conservative group is suing the FDA over medication abortion. Here’s why

Lawyers who filed a lawsuit challenging the FDA's approval of a popular abortion drug respond to critics who say filing the suit in Texas is judge shopping.

The governor of Utah plans to sign legislation that would effectively ban abortion clinics inside the state.

Gov. Spencer Cox announced his intention Friday after the legislation passed the Utah Senate on Thursday.

MASSACHUSETTS DEMOCRAT RESIGNS FOLLOWING BACKLASH FOR COMMENTS ABOUT ABORTION AND SPECIAL NEEDS CHILDREN

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference in Salt Lake City.

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a news conference in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Under the expected law, abortions would not be procurable from clinics and all legal abortion procedures would need to be performed in a hospital.

The proposal, introduced by Utah state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, would ban licensing of new abortion clinics within the state. It would also cease the operation of all current abortion clinics once their licenses expire.

The legislation also confirms the state's definition of abortion in order to address concerns on liability in legal exceptions to the Utah abortion ban.

UTAH GOP GOVERNOR TO CALIFORNIANS FLEEING TO HIS STATE DUE TO CRIME, TAXES: 'STAY IN CALIFORNIA'

The Utah State Capitol building in Salt Lake City. 

The Utah State Capitol building in Salt Lake City.  (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"One of the concerns with the trigger bill that medical providers had across the state was there was a lack of clarity that would have made it hard for them to perform legal abortions," said Cox.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, a 2020 Utah state law banning abortions was immediately triggered into effect. 

UTAH GOVERNOR SIGNS GENDER-AFFIRMING HEALTH CARE BAN, SCHOOL CHOICE BILLS INTO LAW

People attend an abortion-rights protest at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.

People attend an abortion-rights protest at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The ban does not apply in pregnancies involving rape, incest, threat to maternal well-being, and other common cases of exception.

Cox signed a bill in January banning gender-affirming surgery on minors who have not been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor said it was important to pause "these permanent and life-altering treatments for new patients until more and better research can help determine the long-term consequences."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics