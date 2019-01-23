US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader declares himself interim president in effort to oust Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of the South American country on Wednesday amid reports that the U.S. will officially recognize him as the country’s legitimate president later in the day.

Speaking to thousands of re-invigorated pro-opposition Venezuelans protesting against the government of Nicolas Maduro, Guaido, 35, declared that the country was living through a dictatorship and pledged to “formally assume the powers of the national executive as the president in charge of Venezuela.”

A newcomer on the national scene who was elected to head Congress on Jan. 5, Guaido had previously said he is willing to replace Maduro if he has the support of the military, with the aim of then calling for free elections.

On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans hit the streets in massive and widespread demonstrations against Maduro’s government. The demonstrators, shouting phrases such as "Get out Maduro!" say they're fed up with spiraling inflation, a shortage of basic good and a migration crisis dividing families.

PENCE OFFICIALLY BACKS VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION, CONDEMNS PRESIDENT MADURO

The protests coincide with a historic date for Venezuelans – the anniversary of the 1958 coup that overthrew military dictator Marco Perez Jimenez.

They also follow a whirlwind of days that saw an uprising by a tiny military unit, fires set during protests in poor neighborhoods and the brief detention by security forces of Juan Guaido, the newly installed head of the opposition-controlled congress. He was released amid international outcry after he was seen dragged from an SUV just over a week ago by intelligence agents.

Speaking on Monday from the roof of a college building, Guaido proclaimed with fist raised: "We are tired of this disaster. We know this isn't a fight of a single day but one that requires lots of resistance."

In an early morning tweet, Guaido wrote: “The world’s eyes are on our homeland today.”

Meanwhile, powerful socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello accused Venezuela's opposition of being on a mission to "threaten and cause terror."

At a pro-government rally Wednesday, the head of the all-powerful constitutional assembly said right-wing forces do not represent the majority. He added that anyone who acts out of line at Wednesday's protest will be met with justice.

Maduro, who started his second term as president on January 11 after disputed elections, is facing increasing hostility from the international community. He has sought to shore up support from the armed forces by doling out key posts to top generals, including heading the PDVSA oil monopoly that is the source of virtually all of Venezuela's export earnings. He has also been playing commander in chief, appearing last week at a military command meeting wearing camouflage fatigues and receiving the blessing of the defense minister, Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that President Donald Trump could recognize Guaido, the as Venezuela’s legitimate president as soon as Wednesday. He is just reportedly waiting to see whether Guaido will declare himself interim president.

There was no immediate response by the U.S. government on Guaido's declaration on Wednesday.

VENEZUELA’S MADURO STARTS SECOND TERM DESPITE WORSENING ECONOMIC CRISIS, GROWING INTERNATIONAL ISOLATION

On Tuesday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence issued a strong message of support for the protests, condemning “dictator” Maduro and declaring U.S. official support for Guaido.

“On behalf of President Donald Trump and all the American people, let me express the unwavering support of the United States as you, the people of Venezuela, raise your voices in a call for freedom,” Pence said in a recorded video message. “Nicolas Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power. He has never won the presidency in a free and fair election, and has maintained his grip on power by imprisoning anyone who dares to oppose him.”

He called Guaido the “last vestige of democracy.”

“On behalf of President Donald Trump and all the American people, let me express the unwavering support of the United States as you, the people of Venezuela, raise your voices in a call for freedom,” Pence said in a recorded video message. “Nicolas Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power. He has never won the presidency in a free and fair election, and has maintained his grip on power by imprisoning anyone who dares to oppose him.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Cliver Alcala, a one-time aide to Chavez and now in exile, said the opposition's newfound momentum has reverberated with the military's lower ranks, many of whom are suffering the same hardships as regular Venezuelan families.

"I am absolutely certain that right now, especially younger troops are asking themselves whether Maduro is their commander in chief or a usurper," Alcala said. "As we say in the barracks, hunger is the only thing that can devour fear of the government."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The government has accused the opposition of inciting violence with the aim of provoking a bloodbath. Top socialist leaders have threatened to unleash on demonstrators menacing motorcycle gangs of pro-government die-hards known as "colectivos."

Since 2015, oil-rich Venezuela has been gripped by a mass shortage in medicine, food and bewildering hyperinflation, which has exceeded one million percent, according to the International Monetary Fund, rendering the currency - the Bolivar - essentially worthless. Almost four million people are estimated to fled Venezuela in desperation, creating a mass migration crisis across much of Latin America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.