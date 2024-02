Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The U.S. vetoed a United Nations resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza on Monday, as President Biden's administration pushes an alternate plan for a six-week pause in fighting.

The U.S. was the only nation to vote against the resolution, with 13 other countries voting in favor. The United Kingdom was the sole abstention. In addition to a cease-fire, Monday's measure would have mandated the unhindered flow of aid into Gaza, as well as banning the forced relocation of Palestinians living in the region.

"Signs of hope are still absent for improvement of the situation in Gaza," said the Algerian ambassador who introduced the resolution. "Now is the time for action and the time for truth. [Members] bare the responsibility of voting for measures that uphold international peace and responsibility."

The ambassador went on to argue that voting for the resolution was a stand "against the advocates of murder and hatred," while a vote against it implies, "an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted upon [Palestinians]."

Prior to the vote, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield issued a brief statement explaining why the U.S. opposed the move.

"Demanding an immediate unconditional cease-fire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring about a durable peace. Instead, it could extend the fighting between Hamas and Israel, extend the experience of hostages in captivity," she said.

"While numerous parties engage in sensitive negotiations, this is not the time for this resolution, which jeopardizes these efforts," she added.

Thomas-Greenfield also addressed the potential Israeli invasion of Rafah, saying a competing U.S. resolution called on Israel not to move forward with the operation.

On Friday, President Biden made clear his feelings about Israel going into Rafah, telling reporters, "I'm hoping that the Israelis will not make a massive land invasion."

Biden added during the same press conference that he had engaged with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the situation and that he had made the case in calling for a temporary cease-fire so that hostage negotiations can continue.

Fox News' Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.