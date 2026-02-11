US military shot down party balloon near El Paso after suspecting drone, official says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the U.S. military earlier this week shot down what was later determined to be a party balloon near El Paso, Texas, after initially assessing it as a possible foreign drone.

The misidentification eventually led to a total shutdown of airspace around the El Paso airport.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government has no information indicating drone activity along the U.S.-Mexico border following a temporary airspace restriction in Texas that U.S. officials linked to counter-drone measures.

"We have no information indicating drone activity along the border. If the FAA or any U.S. government agency has relevant information, they can ask directly the Government of Mexico," she said in a news conference Wednesday.

She said Mexican airspace had not been closed.

"We will look into the specific reasons behind the temporary closure."

"There’s no place for speculation. We will wait for the information and continue to uphold what we have consistently maintained: permanent, open communication."

A U.S. administration official told Fox News that Mexican cartel drones breached U.S. airspace near El Paso and that counter-drone measures were taken to disable them.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily restricted flights in and out of El Paso International Airport for what it described as "special security reasons" on Wednesday morning. The restriction initially was valid for 10 days, through Feb. 20, an unusually lengthy timeframe for airspace limitations affecting a major commercial airport.

Temporary flight restrictions are typically used for presidential travel, emergency response operations or specific, time-limited national security events. It is uncommon for such restrictions to be issued near a busy border airport absent a significant security concern.

Shortly after the restriction was put in place, however, the FAA and the Department of War reopened the airspace and determined "there is no threat to commercial travel," according to the administration official.

U.S. officials have warned in recent months that drug cartels are increasingly deploying unmanned aerial systems for surveillance, smuggling coordination and reconnaissance along the southern border.

The episode comes amid heightened cross-border security tensions as the Trump administration presses regional governments to intensify cooperation against drug cartels and fentanyl trafficking networks that U.S. officials describe as a direct homeland security threat.

Sheinbaum has rejected repeated U.S. offers to intervene and strike cartels on Mexican territory.

Recounting a conversation where Trump offered to help militarily in the fight against cartels, Sheinbaum said last month, "We told him, so far it’s going very well, it’s not necessary, and furthermore there is Mexico’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and he understood."