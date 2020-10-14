US Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia’s wife tests positive for the coronavirus

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia’s wife, Trish, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the department said in a statement.

“Mrs. Scalia is experiencing mild symptoms but doing well,” the statement read.

The statement said the secretary has tested negative for the virus and has not experienced any symptoms. He will begin working from home.

Fox 5 DC reported that Scalia and his wife were in attendance at President Trump’s September Rose Garden ceremony where he introduced his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top disease expert, referred to the gathering a “superspreader event.”

“I think the data speak for themselves,” said Fauci.

More than 30 staffers, allies of the administration, senators and journalists have now tested positive for COVID-19, after having been in close proximity to the White House.

