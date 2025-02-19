US Coast Guard expands border patrol efforts to combat illegal immigration

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 220 people on Monday, a sharp decline from more than 1,800 on the same day last year.

As part of President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown , the Coast Guard has ramped up its operations along the Rio Grande.

The U.S. Coast Guard is increasing its presence alongside Border Patrol, bolstering operations with additional boats and personnel.

TRUMP RAMPS UP CARTEL SURVEILLANCE EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN BORDER SECURITY

"We are augmenting our Border Patrol partners in key areas along the Rio Grande," said Capt. Torrey Bertheau, sector commander for Corpus Christi. "Our mission is to detect, deter, and interdict illegal migration, drug smuggling—really any kind of illicit activity."

We embedded alongside the Coast Guard for a look at operations and activity along the Rio Grande, when the crew encountered a suspected cartel spotter along the riverbank, a common tactic used by smugglers to monitor law enforcement movements.

BORDER STATE OFFICIALS PUT CARTELS ON NOTICE

Since Trump took office last month, border crossings have dropped significantly . According to new data from Customs and Border Protection, 61,465 people were apprehended at the southern border during the month of January for illegal crossings. That’s a 36% decline from the previous month and illegal crossings along the southwest border have fallen to their lowest levels in decades.

Despite the decline, Bertheau emphasized that smuggling operations continue.

"This is still a high-threat area," he said. "The augmentation mission here is really to assist the Border Patrol in the areas that they need it."

ACTIVISTS IN MEXICO REPORT FLOW OF MIGRANTS HAS ‘ENORMOUSLY DECREASED’

Beyond the river, the Coast Guard is also stepping up patrols along all Texas maritime boundaries. Last week in Port Isabel, guardsmen detained two individuals aboard a fishing boat—one was in the country illegally, and the other was wanted on felony weapons charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whether the surge is happening or not, our goal is to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the United States is protected," Bertheau said.