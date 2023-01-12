Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Upstate New York county elections commissioner pleads guilty to ballot fraud

NY official admitted he falsely certified that he was the voter requesting each of the absentee ballots

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York pleaded guilty Wednesday to applying for absentee ballots in the names of other registered voters.

Jason Schofield, who is from Troy, resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections. He admitted that in 2021 he unlawfully used the names and birthdates of voters in connection with 12 absentee ballot applications he submitted electronically to the New York State Voter Absentee Ballot Application Request Portal, according to federal prosecutors.

Schofield, 43, admitted he falsely certified that he was the voter requesting each of the absentee ballots.

NY WOMAN AND HER BOYFRIEND PLEAD GUILTY TO FATALLY SHOOTING THE WOMAN'S MOTHER

When Schofield was originally arraigned in September, his attorney said Schofield maintained he was innocent of the charges in the 12-count indictment.

A New York elections official pleaded guilty to ballot fraud after using other people's names to request absentee ballots.

A New York elections official pleaded guilty to ballot fraud after using other people's names to request absentee ballots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schofield is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12. He faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised released of up to three years for each count.

More from Politics